Dalka Jabbuuti: Kiisaska Coronavirus oo Kordhay

March 25, 2020
1 Less than a minute

Wadanka Jabbuuti ayaa maanta diiwaan geliyey kiisas hor leh oo xanuunka Coronavirus ah kuwaas oo laga helay gudaha wadan , ka dib markii dowladdu horay u karantiishay labo ruux kuwaas la oo lageeyey goobo gaar ah.

 Afhayeenka wasaaradda caafimada dalka Jabuuti  Saalax Banoyta Turaab.ayaa maanta xaqiijiyay 9 qof oo kale  kuwaas uu ku dhacay cudurka Coronavirus, xili uu wareysi siinayey BBC-da, wadanka ayaana wajahayo xalad deg deg oo ku aadan caabuqa Covid-19 .

Kiiskii ugu horreeyay ee cudurka Corona ee laga xaqiijiyay gudaha Jabuuti wuxuu ahaa askari u dhashay Spain oo kamid ahaa ciidammada shisheeye ee ku sugan dalkaas.

Goobjoog News

Related Articles

February 7, 2016
127

Baarlamaanka Puntland Oo ka Arrinsaday Doorashooyinka 2016-ka

June 21, 2017
105

Muran Ka Taagan Xil Ka Qaadistii Lagu Sameeyay Wasiirkii Maaliyadda Hirshabelle

October 25, 2016
193

Jamaal Cali Xuseen “Musharax La Kala Dhaco Ma Aynaan Arki Jirin”

September 21, 2018
185

Dhageyso: Siyaasi Sheegay In Masuuliyadda Khilaafka Ay Qaadanayaan Dowladda Iyo Dowladaha Xubnaha Ka Ah

One Comment

  1. Data is having two sorts an individual or business, both data when must be brought through web to show publically and for this refreshing an individual data here from heaps of things to be comprehended and to clarify the issue the need to transfer a short data identified with business consequently the thought process, for example, the above data right now, are loads of things to be explained when you go to pick outstanding amongst other profile, for example, all information where every data identified with profile can be refreshed, knowing the above calendar, for example, above component when you go to pick probably the best profile, read above realities.
    Gurgaon Call Girls

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
Close
Goobjoog

FREE
VIEW