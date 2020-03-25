Dalka Jabbuuti: Kiisaska Coronavirus oo Kordhay
Wadanka Jabbuuti ayaa maanta diiwaan geliyey kiisas hor leh oo xanuunka Coronavirus ah kuwaas oo laga helay gudaha wadan , ka dib markii dowladdu horay u karantiishay labo ruux kuwaas la oo lageeyey goobo gaar ah.
Afhayeenka wasaaradda caafimada dalka Jabuuti Saalax Banoyta Turaab.ayaa maanta xaqiijiyay 9 qof oo kale kuwaas uu ku dhacay cudurka Coronavirus, xili uu wareysi siinayey BBC-da, wadanka ayaana wajahayo xalad deg deg oo ku aadan caabuqa Covid-19 .
Kiiskii ugu horreeyay ee cudurka Corona ee laga xaqiijiyay gudaha Jabuuti wuxuu ahaa askari u dhashay Spain oo kamid ahaa ciidammada shisheeye ee ku sugan dalkaas.
Goobjoog News
