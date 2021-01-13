Fadeexad Hareeysay Guddiga Doorashada Dadban ee Lagu Muransanyahay
Muuqaal laga duubay mareegta rasmiga ee guddiga doorashada dadban ee lagu muransanyahay ayaa lagu arkay barta Faceboogga ee ku xiran Website-kooda lagu daabacay maqaal lagu aflagaadeeyey madaxweynihii hore ee Soomaaliya Xasan Sheekh Maxamuud ahna haatan murashax la tartamaya madaxweynaha xilka haya Maxamed Cabdullahi Farmaajo.
Marka aad booqato Boggan oo wata http://doorashada2021.so ee rasmiga u ah guddigu, kuna faafiyo shaqadiisa, sawiirrada shaqaalaha iyo arrimo kale tan iyo markii lagu soo saaray wareegto kasoo baxday xafiiska ra’isul wasaare Rooble ayaa Facebogga ku xiray Website-kan laga helay qoraallo ka dhan murashax Xasan Sheekh taasi oo muujineysa in guddigu ku milmay siyaasadda, kana tagay dhexdhexaadnimadii laga rajo qabay.
Goobjoog News oo la hadashay xubno ka tirsan guddiga doorashada dadban ee lagu muransanyahay ayaaka xaqiijisay in arrintaan dhacday ay run tahay iyaga oo ku andacooday farsama xummo.
Fadeexaddaas kadib, waxaa ka dhalatay falcelin baahsan oo caro leh, iyada oo kooxdan lagu tuhmay iney ku xadgudbayaan dhexdhexaadnimada, lana dalbaday in la kala diro.
Murashax madaxweyne Cabdiraxmaan Cabdishakuur oo ka hadlay arrintan ayaa usoo jeediyey iney guddigan is casilaan.
Guddoomiye ku-xigeenka aqalka sare Abshir Maxamed Axmed ayaa sheegay iney khilaafeen dastuurka qodobkiisa 110-naad, sheegana iney lumiyeen sharciyadda, dalbayna in la kala diro si degdeg ah.
Xildhibaan Mahad Salaad ayaa oo isna falka guddiga ku sheegay dhaqan xummo, horay loogu yaqaanay.
Xildhibaan Cabdiraxmaan Odowaa ayaa dhankiisa sheegay in guddigan uu qeyb ka noqday ololaha Farmaajo isaga intaa raaciyey in laga filan karo wax intaasi ka badan.
Haddaba, falcelintaas kadib, guddiga waxay mareegtooda rasmiga ah ku xireen Faceboog page kale oo cinwaankiisu yahay, guddiga doorashooyinka ee heer federal ee 2020-2021, user-kiisuna yahay https://www.facebook.com/doorashooyinka2021
Halkan ka daawo muqaalkii laga duubay bogga rasmiga ah ee guddiga iyo bogga Faceboogga kahor inta aan lakala furin Webiste-ka iyo bartii Faceboogga ee lagu aflagaadeeyey madaxweyne Xasan Sheekh Maxamuud.
Goobjoog News
5 Comments
