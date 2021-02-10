Jubbaland Oo War Ka Soo Saartay Kulan Uu Farmaajo Ku Baaqay
Madaxweeynaha dowlad gobaleedka Jubbaland Axmed Maxamed Islaam Madoobe ayaa soo dhaweeyay ayaa soo dhaweyay shirka wada hadalada doorashooyinka ee lagu baaqay.
Axmed Madoobe ayaa sidoo ku baaqay in magaalada Muqdisho lagu qabto shirka wada tashiga dowladda iyo maamulada dalka.
Jubbaland ayaa sidoo kale waxa ay dalbatay in la balaariyo mas’uuliyiinta ka soo qeeyb galeeysa shirka, maadama mudda xileedka dastuuriga ah ay u dhamaatay.
