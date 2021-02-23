Ugaaska Beesha Xawaadle Oo Ku Geeriyooday Muqdisho
Allaah U Naxariisto waxaa goordhaw magaalada Muqdisho ku geeriyooday Ugaas Xasan Ugaas Khaliif oo ka mid ahaa Ugaasyada Soomaaliyeed.
Ugaas Xasan ayaa waxa uu u geeriyooday xanuunka Covid-19 oo hayay maalmihii la soo dhafay.
Qaar ka mid ah ehelada Ugaaska ayaana xaqiijiyay geeridiisa.
Ugaas Xasan Ugaas Khalif Ugaas Rooble ayaa waxa uu ahaa Ugaaska Beelweynta Xawaadle .
6 Comments
I told myself that it is necessary to live honestly. No matter what eyes other people look at me with, despite the negative world, I still have myself to trust me.
The best company specializing in the maintenance of various home appliances and has the best technicians with all expertise in precision to maintain all types of home appliances
The best company specializing in the maintenance of various home appliances and has the best technicians with all expertise in precision to maintain all types of home appliances
The best company specializing in the maintenance of various home appliances and has the best technicians with all expertise in precision to maintain all types of home appliances
The best company specializing in the maintenance of various home appliances and has the best technicians with all expertise in precision to maintain all types of home appliances
The best company specializing in the maintenance of various home appliances and has the best technicians with all expertise in precision to maintain all types of home appliances