Ugaaska Beesha Xawaadle Oo Ku Geeriyooday Muqdisho

February 23, 2021
6 Less than a minute

Allaah U Naxariisto waxaa goordhaw magaalada Muqdisho ku geeriyooday Ugaas Xasan Ugaas Khaliif oo ka mid ahaa Ugaasyada Soomaaliyeed.

Ugaas Xasan ayaa waxa uu u geeriyooday xanuunka Covid-19 oo hayay maalmihii la soo dhafay.

Qaar ka mid ah ehelada Ugaaska ayaana xaqiijiyay geeridiisa.

Ugaas Xasan Ugaas Khalif Ugaas Rooble ayaa waxa uu ahaa Ugaaska Beelweynta Xawaadle .

Related Articles

October 15, 2019
2,908

Madaxweyne Axmed Madoobe: Madaxda Dowladda In Waqtigooda Dhammeystaan Baan Rabnaa

June 20, 2020
773

Wareysi: Wasiir Saabir Shuuriye Oo Goobjoog Uga Warramay Qorshaha Dhismaha Dekadda Hobyo

April 15, 2020
328

Mareykanka oo Hakinaya Dhaqaalaha uu Siiyo Hay’adda Caafimaadka Adduunka ee WHO

December 17, 2014
413

Somaliland oo Qabqabatay illaa 51 Doonyood oo Sharci Darro Oga Kalluumeysanayay Badda

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
Close
Goobjoog

FREE
VIEW