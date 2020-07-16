Warbixin:- Muxuu ku Fashilmay Madaxweyne Farmaajo?
Soomaaliya waxay ka baxday Dowladdii ku-meel gaarka ahayd sanadii 2012 ,inkastoo dastuurka dalka uu wali ku-meel-gaar yahay, waxayna Feebaraayo 08, 2017 dooratay madaxweynihihii labaad oo rasmi ah oo hoggaaminaya Dowlad Federaal ah.
Halkan Ka Daawo Qoorka Fashilka Ee Madaxweyne Farmaajo
Halkan Ka Aqriso Qoorka Fashilka Ee Madaxweyne Farmaajo
Warbixinta waxaa Qoray- Xasan Maxamuud
Goobjoog News
