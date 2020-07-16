Warbixin:- Muxuu ku Fashilmay Madaxweyne Farmaajo?

July 16, 2020
2 Less than a minute

Soomaaliya waxay ka baxday Dowladdii ku-meel gaarka ahayd sanadii 2012 ,inkastoo dastuurka dalka uu wali ku-meel-gaar yahay, waxayna Feebaraayo 08, 2017 dooratay madaxweynihihii labaad oo rasmi ah oo hoggaaminaya Dowlad Federaal ah.

Halkan Ka Daawo Qoorka Fashilka Ee Madaxweyne Farmaajo

Halkan Ka Aqriso Qoorka Fashilka Ee Madaxweyne Farmaajo

Muxuu ku Fashilmay Madaxweyne Farmaajo.

Warbixinta waxaa Qoray- Xasan Maxamuud

Goobjoog News

Related Articles

June 2, 2019
699

Axmed Shiidka Oo Mar Kale Loo Magacaabay Guddoomiyaha Degmada Warsheekh

May 27, 2015
230

Shir u Socday Xukuumadda iyo Xisbiyada Mucaaridka Somaliland Oo Lagu Kala Kacay

February 2, 2020
2,051

Yaa Ku Tartamaya Doorashada Maanta Ee Galmudug, Yaase Diidan?

November 5, 2016
303

Madaxweyne Guuleed: Imaaraadka Looma Tagin Arrimo La Xiriira Doorashooyinka

2 Comments

  1. It is said that in life you always get to learn at every step and I am very happy to see your post, I think I will get to learn a lot from your post and I will take inspiration from your post on my website and I will try to make the post more beautiful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
Close
Goobjoog

FREE
VIEW