Wasiirka Gaashaandhigga Suudaan oo Ku Geeriyooday South Sudan

March 25, 2020
Wasiirka gaashaandhigga Suudaan, Janaraal Jamaal Cumar ayaa wadna xannuun ugu dhintay gudaha Suudaanta Koonfureed, sida ay ku warrantay wakaaladda wararka Reuters oo soo xiganeyso afahayeen u hadlay militariga Suudaan.

Janaraal Cumar ayaa lagu soo warramaya inuu waday wadahadallo lala yeelanayo koox fallaago ah gudaha caasimadda Suudaanta Koonfureed ee Juba.

Aas qaran ayaa loo sameyn doonaa wasiirka dhintay, sida ay ku warrantay wakaalada Anadolou oo soo xiganeyso golaha sare ee haya talada Suudaan.

Goobjoog News

