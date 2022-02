COOPERAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE (COOPI) oo soo bandhigtay Shaqooyin cusub

Model of financial/technical offer

(To be tailored to the specific object of tender)

TITLE OF CONTRACT: PROCUREMENT PROVISION OF VOCATIONAL AND BUSINESS SKILLS TRAINING FOR 330 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, REFUGEES, ASYLUM SEEKERS, IDPS AND HOST COMMUNITY IN MOGADISHU AND KISMAYO – SOMALIA.

PUBLICATION REFERENCE: UNHCR/SOM/001/2022

1. LOT 1: PROVISION OF CAPACITY BUILDING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SKILLS FOR 250 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, RAS, IDPS AND HOST COMMUNITY IN

MOGADISHU. https://we.tl/t-NeRAExZEeU

2. LOT 2: PROVISION OF CAPACITY BUILDING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SKILLS FOR 50 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, RAS, IDPS AND HOST COMMUNITY IN

KISMAYO. https://we.tl/t-xMemeHGMNr

3. LOT 3: PROVISION OF FISHERY SKILLS TRAINING FOR 20 TRAINEES OF REFUGEES IN MOGADISHU. https://we.tl/t-mEEekBXqHl

4. LOT 4: PROVISION OF FISHERY SKILLS TRAINING FOR 10 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES IN KISMAYO. https://we.tl/t-MT7W063sty

5. LOT 5: PROVISION OF VOCATIONAL TRAINING TO TRAIN BEAUTY SALON AND MOBILE REPAIRING SKILLS FOR 50 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, IDPS AND HOST

COMMUNITY IN KISMAYO. https://we.tl/t-dxnD8lVEwv

6. LOT 6: PROVISION OF VOCATIONAL TRAINING TO TRAIN BEAUTY SALON SKILLS FOR 85 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, RAS, IDPS AND HOST COMMUNI TY IN

MOGADISHU. https://we.tl/t-WJTLlJCs54

7. LOT 7: PROVISION OF VOCATIONAL TRAINING TO TRAIN ICT AND DIGITAL CAMERA / VIDEO EDITING SKILLS FOR 80 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, RAS, IDPS AND

HOST COMMUNITY IN MOGADISHU. https://we.tl/t-ULvUhMLF7m

8. LOT 8: PROVISION OF VOCATIONAL TRAINING TO TRAIN MOBILE REPAIRING AND TIE-DYE SKILLS FOR 85 TRAINEES OF RETURNEES, RAS, IDPS AND HOST

COMMUNITY IN MOGADISHU. https://we.tl/t-DHfx9QIKta

NOTE: Should you have any quires and/or difficulties on downloading the lots annexes kindly please contact us through logistic.nairobi@coopi.org