Kenya Oo Kiisas Kale Oo Coronavirus Ah Xaqiijisay
Dowladda Kenya ayaa waxa ay xaqiijisay in kiisas kale oo hor leh oo caabuqa Coronavirusa laga helay dalkeeda, waxaana tirade guud ee dalkaasi ay sii cagacageynaysaa ilaa 7 kiis.
Mutahi Kagwe oo ah wasiirka Caafimaadka Kenya ayaa sheegay in dadka laga helay cudurkan ay dhamaantood ka yimaadeen dalka dibaddiisa.
Kiisaskan ugu dambeeyay ayaa kala ah lamaane kasoo safray caasimadda Spain, waxayna soo mareen Dubai 5-tii bishan, halka qofka saddexaad uu u dhashay Burundi isla markaana uu dalka yimid 17-kii bishan.
Dalalka dhaca bariga Afrika ayaa hadda laga helayaa kiisaskii ugu horeeyay ee xanuunka Coronavirus, waxaana sidoo kale dowladda Jabuuti ay xaqiijisay kiiskii ugu horeeyay.
Goobjoog News
One Comment
Our country is one of the finest of the world then also people are troubling themselves by confusion, gentlemen tend to have this habit of taking stress for the things that have not happened yet but they do not take initiatives for satisfying their libido by the actions of our sultry ladies. These luring angels have idealistic bodies through which they pull large number of elite gentlemen, hence soother their arousals quickly, by taking them into consideration you would get dual benefit of love and at the same time, receive their tantalising moves. Gurgaon call girls’ services are really happening in nature this type of process is very rare where you get intelligence with sumptuous women, our agency has the trust in their women that will deliver optimum performance in the time period of sinful acts.
https://lailachamma.com/gurgaon-escort