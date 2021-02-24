Mucaaradka Musharaxiinta Oo Villa Somalia Kaga Digay In La Carqaladeeyo Banaanbaxa Maalinta Jimcaha

February 24, 2021
9 Less than a minute

Midowga Musharaxiinta Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya ee mucaaradka ayaa mar kale ku adkeystay inay qabanayaan bannaan baxa maalinta jimcaha ka dhacaya taalada Daljirka Daahsoon ,iyagoo ka digay in Dowladda ay hor istaagto bannaanbaxo mucaaradka.

 “Isbaarakasto oo naloo dhigo Bannaanbaxa nabadeed nagama hor istaagi doonto Villa Somalia” ayuu warbaahinta u sheegay Daahir Geelle oo ah Afhayeenka Mucaaradka,sidoo kalane ah musharrax xilka Madaxweyne Soomaaliya 2021

Dhinaca kale Kudlada Musharraxiinta Dhex-dhexaadka xilka Madaxweyne Soomaaliya ayaa iyagana ku baaqay in shacabka Magaalada Muqdisho ay ka qayb-galaan bannaanbaxa Jimcaha ka dhacay Muqdisho,waxaan sidaas wabaahinta u sheegay Guddoomiyaha Kudlada Musharraxiinta Dhex-dhexaadka xilka Madaxweyne mduane DR.Cumar Cabdiqaadir Axmed Fiqi

Sidoo kale bulshada,aqoonyahanka iyo siyaasiinta mucaaradka ayaa Wal-walka ka qaba qabsoomida “doorashada 2021’’,waxaan taas badalkeeda madaxweynihii waqtigiisa dhamaaday ay ugu baaqeyn in uu arrimaha doorashada soo dhigo miiska wada-hdalka.

Daawo Warbixin Soo Koobasan Wal-walka Dooorashada Dalka

Goobjoog News

Related Articles

March 8, 2017
454

Khasaare Ka Dhashay Qarax Lala Eegtay Ciidamo Kenya Ah

September 11, 2018
393

Dhageyso: Rag Dhuxul Ka Shaqeynayey Oo Lagu Diley J/hoose

May 22, 2016
623

Maamulka Baladweyne: Dagaalladii Waa Lasoo Afjaray

July 24, 2016
311

Ciidamada Dowladda Iyo Kuwa AMISOM Oo Howlgallo Ka Sameeyay Gobolka Bakool

9 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved
Close
Goobjoog

FREE
VIEW