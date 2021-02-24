Mucaaradka Musharaxiinta Oo Villa Somalia Kaga Digay In La Carqaladeeyo Banaanbaxa Maalinta Jimcaha
Midowga Musharaxiinta Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya ee mucaaradka ayaa mar kale ku adkeystay inay qabanayaan bannaan baxa maalinta jimcaha ka dhacaya taalada Daljirka Daahsoon ,iyagoo ka digay in Dowladda ay hor istaagto bannaanbaxo mucaaradka.
“Isbaarakasto oo naloo dhigo Bannaanbaxa nabadeed nagama hor istaagi doonto Villa Somalia” ayuu warbaahinta u sheegay Daahir Geelle oo ah Afhayeenka Mucaaradka,sidoo kalane ah musharrax xilka Madaxweyne Soomaaliya 2021
Dhinaca kale Kudlada Musharraxiinta Dhex-dhexaadka xilka Madaxweyne Soomaaliya ayaa iyagana ku baaqay in shacabka Magaalada Muqdisho ay ka qayb-galaan bannaanbaxa Jimcaha ka dhacay Muqdisho,waxaan sidaas wabaahinta u sheegay Guddoomiyaha Kudlada Musharraxiinta Dhex-dhexaadka xilka Madaxweyne mduane DR.Cumar Cabdiqaadir Axmed Fiqi
Sidoo kale bulshada,aqoonyahanka iyo siyaasiinta mucaaradka ayaa Wal-walka ka qaba qabsoomida “doorashada 2021’’,waxaan taas badalkeeda madaxweynihii waqtigiisa dhamaaday ay ugu baaqeyn in uu arrimaha doorashada soo dhigo miiska wada-hdalka.
Daawo Warbixin Soo Koobasan Wal-walka Dooorashada Dalka
Goobjoog News
