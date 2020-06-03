Kiisas Coronavirus Ah oo Laga Diiwaan Geliyay Deegaannada Soomaaliland
Soomaaliland ayaa maanta oo ah Arbaco 03-06-2020 waxa ay sheegtay in deegaannadeeda laga helay kiisas la xiriira safmarka Coronavirus ka dib markii baaritaan lagu sameeyay dad looga shakiyay xanuunka oo gaaraya 1481 qof.
Wasaaradda caafimaadka Soomaaliland oo soo saaratay warbixinta maalin laha ah ayaa sheegtay in 24-kii saac ee la soo dhaafay in cudurka COVID-19 laga helay 18 qof, iyada oo sidoo kale shaacisay in xanuunka maanta ka bogsadeen 6 bukaan, halka 24-kii saac ee la soo dhaafay aysan jirin cid xanuunka u geeriyootay.
Tirada guud ee ka bogsatay Coronavirus gudaha Soomaaliland ayaa ah 54 qof iyada oo guud ahaan xanuunkan ay u geeriyoodeen 22 ruux.
Guud ahaan Soomaaliland waxaa cudurkan kiisaska laga helay ay gaarayaan 376 kiis.
Goobjoog News
